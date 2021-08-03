Obituary: Daniel G. Love
Daniel G. Love, age 61, peacefully passed from an infection to his heart to be with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; brothers, Bill and John, and sister Susan.
Daniel devoted his life to protecting and serving others. He served as a Seattle Police Officer, as well a remote communications specialist throughout Arizona.
He also was a private pilot who loved to fly. Daniel was loved for his friendly personality, outgoing nature, and encouragement to all.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.
A celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at the Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 North Antelope Meadows Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315, on Sunday, August 8th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2021
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Faith Moore was last seen
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2021
- Yavapai County to close its buildings to the public beginning Thursday
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 29, 2021
- Cottonwood Police Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to end
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 29, 2021
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2021
- Double-fatal crash on Highway 69: police ask motorists to avoid 69, Prescott East Highway
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2021
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: