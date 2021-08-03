Obituary: Daniel G. Love

Daniel G. Love, age 61, peacefully passed from an infection to his heart to be with his Savior and Lord, Jesus Christ, on July 18, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; brothers, Bill and John, and sister Susan.

Daniel devoted his life to protecting and serving others. He served as a Seattle Police Officer, as well a remote communications specialist throughout Arizona.

He also was a private pilot who loved to fly. Daniel was loved for his friendly personality, outgoing nature, and encouragement to all.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and neighbors.

A celebration of Daniel’s life will be held at the Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 North Antelope Meadows Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86315, on Sunday, August 8th from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.



Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.