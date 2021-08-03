OFFERS
County plans chip seal roadwork in Verde Village, Chino Valley, Paulden, Iron Springs, Prescott, Williamson Valley, Yarnell

Originally Published: August 3, 2021 10:20 a.m.

Yavapai County is advising that Earth Resources, in conjunction with the county, will be performing chip seal and fog seal operations on various roads and neighborhoods in Yavapai County from Aug. 9 through Sept. 23.

The areas include Verde Village, Chino Valley, Paulden, Iron Springs, Prescott, Williamson Valley, and Yarnell, a news release stated.

Construction work will include placing a three-eighths inch chip seal, fog seal and striping on various roads throughout the county. The chip seal is a rapid-moving construction method, so public impact should be minimal, said David McAtee, spokesman for the county.

Construction will begin Monday, Aug. 9, and will continue through Sept. 23. One lane of traffic will remain open at all times; however, motorists may encounter lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zones.

Motorists should expect minor delays and allow extra time to get through the construction areas.

Please follow all traffic control devices when travelling through the work zones. For additional information, call 928-771-3183 or visit www.yavapai.us/publicworks.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

