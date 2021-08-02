Sheriff's Office searching for missing Prescott man
Late this past week, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons report for a Prescott man who was out four-wheeling near Walker and never returned, according to a news release.
Patrick James Higgins, 49, was with friends during a four-wheeling trip July 12 at the Bannie Mine near Walker on the outskirts of Prescott when the vehicle they were using became stuck.
“In the morning, Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area and hasn’t been seen since,” a YCSO news release stated.
Higgins is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes standing 6 feet, weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.
If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Higgins, they are asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or the Prescott Police Department at 928-445-3131.
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2021
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Faith Moore was last seen
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 26, 2021
- Update: Search efforts continue for missing teen swept from car
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 29, 2021
- Cottonwood Police Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to end
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 29, 2021
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2021
- Double-fatal crash on Highway 69: police ask motorists to avoid 69, Prescott East Highway
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2021
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: