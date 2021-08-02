OFFERS
Sheriff's Office searching for missing Prescott man

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons report for Prescott resident Patrick James Higgins, 49, who went missing July 12, 2021. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Higgins, call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 or the Prescott Police Department at 928-445-3131. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 2, 2021 9 p.m.

Late this past week, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing persons report for a Prescott man who was out four-wheeling near Walker and never returned, according to a news release.

Patrick James Higgins, 49, was with friends during a four-wheeling trip July 12 at the Bannie Mine near Walker on the outskirts of Prescott when the vehicle they were using became stuck.

“In the morning, Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area and hasn’t been seen since,” a YCSO news release stated.

Higgins is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes standing 6 feet, weighing 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Higgins, they are asked to contact YCSO at 928-771-3260 or the Prescott Police Department at 928-445-3131.

