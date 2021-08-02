Pet of the Week: Queenie
Originally Published: August 2, 2021 6:27 p.m.
Her owners moved, leaving the poor kitty alone in their apartment. Queenie’s date of birth is approximately June 2019. She is a sweet kitty, once she knows you. She would be best as the only cat in the house. Queenie loves to play with toys, too. If interested please call The Catty Shack at 928-778-6951. This cutie can be seen during Catty Shack adoption hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by the Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., Prescott.
