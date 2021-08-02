Pet of the Week: Presley

Hi, my name is Presley. I am a Pit Bull/possible Boxer mix and the shelter staff believe I am 1- to 2-years-old. My brother, Diesel, and I were brought to the shelter after we were found abandoned.

I am now looking for a new home and we do not need to be adopted out together.

So, a little about me. I was fearful when I first came to the shelter and that caused me to act aggressively while in my kennel. The moment the shelter staff opened my kennel, however, I became a different dog.

I am sweet and loving, calm and quiet. It appears that I would get along well with other dogs, but I don’t know if I like cats.

I would be a very good protector of my new home, while still being a sweet, loving dog.

If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.