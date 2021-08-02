Pet of the Week: Presley
Hi, my name is Presley. I am a Pit Bull/possible Boxer mix and the shelter staff believe I am 1- to 2-years-old. My brother, Diesel, and I were brought to the shelter after we were found abandoned.
I am now looking for a new home and we do not need to be adopted out together.
So, a little about me. I was fearful when I first came to the shelter and that caused me to act aggressively while in my kennel. The moment the shelter staff opened my kennel, however, I became a different dog.
I am sweet and loving, calm and quiet. It appears that I would get along well with other dogs, but I don’t know if I like cats.
I would be a very good protector of my new home, while still being a sweet, loving dog.
If you would like to meet me, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2021
- YCSO: Search and rescue finds young female’s body where Faith Moore was last seen
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 26, 2021
- Update: Search efforts continue for missing teen swept from car
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 29, 2021
- Cottonwood Police Chief: Family identifies 16-year-old Faith Moore’s body as search comes to end
- Finding Faith: Search continues for 16-year-old swept away in flooding
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 29, 2021
- Update: 2 fatalities result from major crash on Highway 89A, Granite Dells Parkway
- Update: Heavy thunderstorms produce localized flooding in parts of Quad Cities Friday afternoon
- Double-fatality results from crash on Highway 69
- Sunday afternoon storm, funnel cloud temporarily shuts down Prescott airport
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 24, 2021
- Double-fatal crash on Highway 69: police ask motorists to avoid 69, Prescott East Highway
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 21, 2021
- 3 killed in head-on collision on Highway 89A near Prescott Valley
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: