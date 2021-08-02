Adoption Spotlight: Royalette
Originally Published: August 2, 2021 7:44 p.m.
Royalette is a happy girl who loves music and sings along to her favorite songs.
She also enjoys spending time in the pool!
A smart and well-behaved girl, she enjoys school and is quick to pick up on directions at home or in the classroom.
Get to know Royalette and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
