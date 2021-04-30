OFFERS
Zoo is free Saturday, May 1 for Community Appreciation Day

Community Appreciation Day is held every spring when the sanctuary offers free admission to all guests as a small thank you for the support it has received from the community over the past year. (Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary/Courtesy)

Community Appreciation Day is held every spring when the sanctuary offers free admission to all guests as a small thank you for the support it has received from the community over the past year. (Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 30, 2021 11:29 p.m.

The Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott is offering free admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday, May 1 to thank its supporters.

Community Appreciation Day is held every spring when the sanctuary offers free admission to all guests as a small thank you for the support it has received from the community over the past year.

Guests are able to visit more than 200 animal residents and enjoy an outdoor day at the zoo.

Concessions will be available.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is now operating on its new summer hours, staying open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The non-profit sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott. Go online to heritageparkzoo.org for more information or call 928-778-4242.

photo

The non-profit sanctuary is located at 1403 Heritage Park Road in Prescott. Go online to heritageparkzoo.org for more information or call 928-778-4242. (Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary/Courtesy)

ABOUT THE ZOO

Prescott’s hometown zoo is a 501(c)(3) wildlife sanctuary and education facility dependent on community for support. The sanctuary is dedicated to the conservation and protection of native and exotic animals and open to the public year-round. It provides wildlife triage and rescue to more than 300 injured animals every year. The zoo facilities and staff are available for educational outreach programs on request. Follow Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary on Facebook at facebook.com/HeritageParkZoo.

1403 Heritage Park Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301

