Prescott National Forest opens additional recreation sites this weekend

(Courier file photo)

(Courier file photo)

Originally Published: April 30, 2021 11:04 a.m.

The Prescott National Forest will open the following recreation sites starting on Saturday, May 1:

Developed Recreation sites that open May 1:

• Group Campgrounds - Eagle Ridge Group, Playground Group, Upper Wolf Creek Group;

• Day-Use Sites - Groom Creek Schoolhouse Group Day-Use and Nature Trail, Spruce Mountain Picnic Area, Thumb Butte Group Ramada, Mingus Mountain Picnic Site, Summit Picnic Site, Mingus Lake; and,

• Family Campgrounds - Lower Wolf Creek, Potato Patch, Mingus Mountain, Groom Creek Horse Camp.

Developed Recreation sites that open May 24:

• Group Campgrounds – Turney Gulch Group;

• Family Campgrounds - Hazlett Hollow; and,

• Cabin Rentals – Horsethief Basin Cabin.

Hazlett Hollow and Turney Gulch will not have water until further notice, as the PNF conducts maintenance on water systems. Visitors must bring their own water.

Most developed campgrounds on the Prescott NF accept reservations, with a few sites available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a news release. Reservations can be made online at Recreation.gov.

The Prescott National Forest reminds if you are planning to visit the PNF, please remember to:

• Be a good steward and recreate responsibly.

• Avoid crowded areas to maintain social distancing and limit group size.

• Park only in designated areas. Do not impede emergency access by blocking roadways, fire lanes or driveways.

• Follow “Leave No Trace” principles, including “pack it in, pack it out” with your trash, to avoid creating a public health hazard for forest visitors and employees.

• Follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on protecting yourself and others from COVID-19.

Visitors can obtain additional information by visiting the Prescott National Forest Website, http://www.fs.usda.gov/prescott/ or by following on Facebook or Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

