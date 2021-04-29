Business Lift: Prescott Brewing Company
We are Prescott’s first and longest-running original brewpub. Prescott Brewing Company, located in the heart of Downtown Prescott, was founded by John and Roxane Nielsen in 1994.
It is Arizona’s most awarded brewery, earning 36 national and international awards and medals, including from the 25th annual world-renowned Australian International Beer Awards in 2017. Other noteworthy accomplishments are the World Beer Cup for Christmas City Ale in honor of our own Christmas City, and spearheading Arizona’s statewide collaboration beer to honor our hotshot crew tragedy back in 2013, brewed at Prescott Brewing Company and distributed throughout the state’s craft breweries.
The brewers named the beer “Heroes 19.” The AZ Craft Brewers raised over $61K for Prescott Firefighter Charities. PBC, inside Bashford Courts, is currently open Thursdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 10 p..m. Follow us on Facebook for daily specials, such as Beer for a Buck, Pizza & Pitcher and others throughout the week.
Prescott Brewing Company: 130 W. Gurley Street, 928-771-2795, www.prescottbrewingcompany.com.
