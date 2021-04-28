Church News: April 29, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person/online at 8:45 (masks required) or 10:30 (masks recommended). Pastor Matt’s sermon, “Generous Giving” (Part 1), “How does God’s generous gift cause us to be generous givers?” Sunday School classes (adults and kids) have resumed. Find out more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

The Salvation Army is inviting everyone to join us in person or on our Facebook page for Sunday worship service at 11 a.m. Located at 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, the subject for this Sunday is “The Resurrected Body.” Children and Adult Sunday School meets at 10 a.m.

Unity of Prescott — Our Sunday services continue to be online only at unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message on Sunday, May 2, is “The Unlimited Me: Stand in Uncertainty.” In-person services will resume on May 23 at 145 S. Arizona Ave. 928-445-1850. We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

All are welcome at Chino Valley United Methodist Church the 5th Sunday of Easter, May 2, as we combine Celebration and Traditional into one service at 10 a.m. along with live streaming. 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Hungry for Mystery.”

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. On May 2, Pastor Joseph Place will bring a message from Acts 8:26-40; “Tell the Good News.” www.mountainreformed.org.

Our Sunday Worship Services are now live and open to the public! We are still streaming our services each Sunday on our YouTube Channel (AZ Trinity Presbyterian Church, Prescott) at 10 a.m. Masks are worn, and physical distancing is observed, don’t forget to like us on Facebook!

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — Sunday’s theme: We nourish our faith as branches in Christ’s vineyard. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the lessons. Rummage and bake sale, May 13-15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDC guidelines followed.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship — 11 a.m. Sunday, May 2: “Springing Into Change: Dream(er)s for the Future.” Spring has arrived bringing with it signs of new life. Will we emerge to a changed world? Hear directly from DACA LatinX youth and how they describe their dreams for the future. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services/.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sunday’s in-person at 8:30, 10:30 a.m. and noon or online at 10:30. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, May 2. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Beltane and Humanity,” Rev Patty Willis will tell of Beltane, the medieval celebration of the beginning of summer. Let us celebrate the depth and beauty of our multi-faith world.

Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, this week discusses similarities and differences of Cohanim, Levites, Israelites — then and now. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Outdoors Shabbat services coming soon. Call for details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

Starting Point Church — Remember the Pier 1 store in the Gateway Mall? It’s now our newly remodeled and expanded auditorium. Join us Saturday at 5 p.m. or Sunday at 10:10 a.m. for worship, Bible teaching, and connections with others. Kids church is on Sunday at 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Alliance Bible Church — We will meet at Flinn Park this Sunday at 10 a.m., 280 Josephine St., Prescott! Bring a chair and picnic lunch. Water bottles provided. Live worship and inspiring message from Pastor John, titled “A Mountaintop Experience.” Bring friends! www.abcprescott.com.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30, and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

Looking for answers? Come on over to 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley, on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. In-person worship service at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley. Sunday, April 25, Pastor Terrell’s series, “Approved,” continues with “Mirror Check.” We are also streaming live at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, April 30, for Shabbat Services at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Please contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Traditional/Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m. Cafe’ Service/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m. Praise Service/Sanctuary. Sermon Title: “What Are The Rules We Live By?” Please join us, everyone is welcome!

Alleluia! Celebrate with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Shepherds Lane — Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 8, 10 a.m. and noon. Please register, masks and distance practiced. Healing Service in person, Wednesday 10 a.m. No need to register. Collecting donations: coats, hats, blankets, socks, sweaters, pants. Helping others as the Lord works within us.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open! No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: High School students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Middle School, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Worship service, 10 a.m., disbursed seating and hand sanitizer provided. Sunday service also broadcast on Facebook. You are welcome to join us in celebrating the post-Easter time. Food pantry open to the public, Mondays 9 to 11 a.m.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday Service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take-out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.