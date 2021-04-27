MVD now offering most drivers way to renew their driver’s licenses and CDLs online
If you need to renew your Arizona driver’s license or CDL, the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) announced in a news release this week that it is now offering most Arizonans a way to renew their licenses online.
Previously, renewals could be done only in-person at an MVD office. When it is time for you to renew your driver’s license or CDL, MVD is asking you to take these steps:
• Visit azmvdnow.gov and sign into your account. If you need to activate your account, which everyone with a driver’s license has, follow the prompts first.
• After logging in, select “Renew Now” in the “My Credential” section and follow the instructions.
• Allow about 15 days for processing and mail delivery of your new driver’s license.
Note that if your photo of record was taken more than 12 years before you try to renew your license, you must visit an MVD office to renew your license, MVD stated in the release.
To renew a CDL online, your address must remain the same, you need to have a valid primary document on file with the MVD (visit azdot.gov/node/4884 for more information), and your current credential must be in good standing.
CDL holders with a hazmat endorsement cannot renew their license online, however, the release added.
ABOUT PAPER VEHICLE TITLES
MVD recently started maintaining all vehicle titles electronically and no longer sends paper titles unless one is requested. If you have bought a vehicle since this policy was put in place, your title has been stored electronically and may be viewed online at azmvdnow.gov.
If you want a hard copy of your title, log in to your account at azmvdnow.gov, click on “Title Replacement” and pay the $4 processing and postage fee. MVD will mail your title to your address on file.
SERVICES AT AZMVDNOW.GOV
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) has produced a series of how-to videos detailing how you can access various MVD services, including activating an account. For more information, visit azmvdnow.gov.
