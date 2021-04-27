Adoption Spotlight: Vanessa and Reyes
Originally Published: April 27, 2021 5:32 p.m.
Vanessa is an outgoing, open-hearted girl who has a knack for making friends, enjoys family game nights and loves animals — especially dogs. Her little brother, Reyes, lights up every room with his laughter. He enjoys reading, PAW Patrol and playing games. Get to know Vanessa, Reyes and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 25, 2021
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
- Prescott woman sentenced to 38 years for murder of grandmother
- ‘Why did you park there?!’ Extended-length vehicle drivers encouraged not to park along Gurley Street in Prescott
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 25, 2021
- Yavapai County Administration Building shut down in wake of threat from former employee
- YCSO: Prescott fugitive who gave drugs to students arrested in Florida
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Need2Know: Signage for new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen goes up at Crossroads; AAA’s Prescott branch to close in late May; construction rolling for new Pronghorn Plaza near 89A, Viewpoint Drive
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: