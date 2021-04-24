OFFERS
Obituary: Richard Alva Nelson

Originally Published: April 24, 2021 5:56 p.m.

Richard Alva Nelson, 89, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Monday, April 12, 2021, in Prescott. He was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Andrew and Dena Nelson of Sweden.

Shortly after, the family moved to Southern California where he would spend the majority of his pre-retired life. Following high school in Southgate, California, Richard joined the Air Force where he trained to be an electrical engineer.

From there, he was hired by Rockwell International and spent the next 34 years working in various engineering and aerospace roles.

Richard married the love of his life, Martha Ann Roberts of Dallas, Texas, in 1972. Together they raised two children. In 1994, the couple built their retirement home and a whole new life in Prescott. Richard was a brilliant engineer, a devoted husband and an amazing father and grandfather. He loved building electronics, working on cars, camping, traveling the world with his wife and enjoying time with close family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Nelson; sister, Esther Decker and his loving wife. He is survived by his children, Heidi Schweizer and Scott Schweizer and his granddaughter, Gracie Schweizer.

A Memorial will be held in June, at the Prescott National Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed at www.heritagemortuary.com.

