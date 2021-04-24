Obituary: Richard Alva Nelson
Richard Alva Nelson, 89, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Monday, April 12, 2021, in Prescott. He was born Oct. 3, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, to Andrew and Dena Nelson of Sweden.
Shortly after, the family moved to Southern California where he would spend the majority of his pre-retired life. Following high school in Southgate, California, Richard joined the Air Force where he trained to be an electrical engineer.
From there, he was hired by Rockwell International and spent the next 34 years working in various engineering and aerospace roles.
Richard married the love of his life, Martha Ann Roberts of Dallas, Texas, in 1972. Together they raised two children. In 1994, the couple built their retirement home and a whole new life in Prescott. Richard was a brilliant engineer, a devoted husband and an amazing father and grandfather. He loved building electronics, working on cars, camping, traveling the world with his wife and enjoying time with close family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Nelson; sister, Esther Decker and his loving wife. He is survived by his children, Heidi Schweizer and Scott Schweizer and his granddaughter, Gracie Schweizer.
A Memorial will be held in June, at the Prescott National Cemetery. Condolences may be conveyed at www.heritagemortuary.com.
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Update: Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 in Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
- Need2Know: Alliance Home Improvement Center likely to open later this spring; Prescott Valley senior living community opens its doors; Discount Tire store in Prescott Valley set to open May 15
- Prescott Valley Police arrest intoxicated, reckless driver who attempted to ram officer
- Yavapai County Administration Building shut down in wake of threat from former employee
- Days Past: Hollywood lands in Mayer, Arizona
- Yavapai County administration building in Prescott closes under threat
- Police: 32-year-old Prescott resident arrested for burglary, criminal damage
- YCSO: Prescott fugitive who gave drugs to students arrested in Florida
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: