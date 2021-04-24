OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Jane Eckhart

Mary Jane Eckhart

Mary Jane Eckhart

Originally Published: April 24, 2021 5:59 p.m.

Mary Jane Eckhart passed peacefully to her eternal rest and into the arms of Jesus on April 19, 2021. She was born in Lehighton, Pennsylvania, to George H. and Myrtle M. (Richmond) Stimmel.

She was predeceased by her parents and older brother, George T. She is survived by her husband of more than 61 years, Richard A. (Dick) Eckhart; and three children, David R. and wife, Cathleen of Laguna Hills, California, Dennis A. and wife, Christine of San Francisco, California, and Deanne E. of Aliso Viejo, California. Also surviving are an older sister, Joan David of Ashfield, Pennsylvania, a younger brother, Philip of Lehighton, Pennsylvania, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane attended elementary school in Lehighton and graduated from Lehighton High School in 1953 along with to-be-husband Dick in the same graduating class. She earned a BS degree in Health Education from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College (now East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania) in 1957. She taught Physical Education at Fountain Hill (PA) High School for two years before marrying.

Mary Jane was active in high school as a member of the cheerleading squad and various musical groups including a Capella choir, girls’ chorus, and girl’s trio. In college, she captained the women’s archery team. For 26 years, she and Dick were active members of the music and drama program at Rose Drive Friends Church in Yorba Linda, California, and for 14 years, were active members of the music and drama program at First Church of the Nazarene in Prescott, Arizona. Most recently they were members of the choir at Willow Hills Baptist Church.

Mary Jane had a special gift with children. In addition to raising her own children, she loved and cared for many little ones in her home for many years as well as volunteering in the church nursery and pre-school, impacting their young lives with the love of Jesus. She was also very artistically talented and completed numerous oil and watercolor paintings and sewing projects. Her talents are highlighted on the Internet as a page on the web, MJ’s Gallery, at http://www.dicksblog.info/tabs/GT166-mjs_gallery.shtml.

Mary Jane was a dedicated, born-again Christian, claiming her salvation and home in Heaven solely because of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, the one and only Son of God, on the cross of Calvary.

Special thanks to Maggie’s Hospice of Prescott for their loving help in caring for Mary Jane during her final days. Please consider making a donation to Maggie’s in her memory at https://www.maggieshospice.com/.

Final arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary in Prescott. An open-house Celebration of Life is being considered.

Information was provided by the family.

