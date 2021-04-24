OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 24
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Ivo W. Buddeke III

Ivo W. Buddeke III

Ivo W. Buddeke III

Originally Published: April 24, 2021 6 p.m.

Ivo was born Sept. 29, 1959, in Greenbrae, California, to Ivo W Buddeke II and KC Nelson. He was one of six siblings.

His childhood was divided by time spent in San Francisco, California, with his dad and in Camp Verde, Arizona, with his mom; he was equally at home in both worlds.

After graduating from Camp Verde High School in 1977, he returned to California and attended San Francisco State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology. Ivo continued his interest in science working for a division of the EPA in San Francisco, the USGS in Flagstaff, and for the City of Flagstaff.

After adventures in Nicaragua, and scaling some of the highest peaks in North America, Ivo eventually found his way back to the Verde Valley where he built a straw bale home.

There he started his business, Rimrock Land Surveys. It was a job that combined many of his favorite things – being outdoors, mathematics, technology and his righthand man, Gabe.

Ivo was idealistic, quick witted, warm and a prankster. He loved life and had many passions, including mountain climbing, river rafting, target shooting, and long road trips on his motorcycle as well as extended rides in Alaska and Japan.

Ivo adored old classic movies, literature, poetry and both playing and watching sports, particularly basketball.

Ivo was a modern-day Renaissance man. Anyone who knew Ivo, knew that he liked to win and it was this fierce spirit, paired with graciously donated bone marrow from our brother, Ian, that gave him an additional 25 years of life after a bout with leukemia.

Ivo passed peacefully in the presence of his brother, Ian, and former wife and lifelong friend, Patty. His passing was after several months of hospitalization with a TBI, but the Ivo we knew left this world doing what he loved best – sailing through the late evening air down Salt Mine Road on his favorite motorcycle.

Ivo was recently preceded in death by his mother, KC Nelson, and his stepfather, Richard Nelson.

He will be forever missed by his siblings, Ian Buddeke, Karen (Bob) Warren, Lorraine Nelson, Kate (Brock) Blevins, Alice Fairfield, Jamie (Tom) Archer, Terry (Marian) Malone; nieces and nephews, Irene Young, Sean Malone, Ben Blevins, Tyler Blevins, Alana Smith, and Thomas Warren; along with many friends including Patty Mancini, Gabe and Karen Duwyenie, Carla Greenblatt, Bob Bueche, Steve Schwartz, and Helen Wadsworth; and his beloved dogs, Roscoe and Sasha.

Our world is dimmer by the loss of this extraordinary being. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 10, 2021, at the covered ramada and gym on Hollomon Street, in Camp Verde from 3 to 9 p.m.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Edith Janice Stephenson
Engagement: Michael Blevins and Sabrina Nelson
Wedding: Matthew Levy and Erin Davis
Obituary: Eugene Henry O’Sullivan
Highway Patrol officer rescues fawn from California wildfire

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries