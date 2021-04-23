Students work to fill Prescott-area food banks through Sunday

Students from Prescott-area high school Rotary Interact clubs launched a food drive this weekend to completely restock what local food banks have already given away and then some, April 23, 24 and 25.

The need is great for all non-perishable canned items such as vegetables, meat, fish, soup, peanut butter, and jelly. Dry goods such as pasta, beans, rice and cereals are also much needed right away, according to a news release. Even toilet paper is still needed.

Interact clubs bring together students ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self. "It's a Rotary service club for young adults to build leadership and service skills before graduation," said Ken Lain, owner of Watters Garden Center and Interact mentor.

Students are required to organize two projects annually, one that helps the community and another that promotes international peace and understanding. Students saw a need at the local food banks.

For the past 50 years, the Community Cupboard has served Yavapai County, but COVID changed everything, the news release states. Serving food to locals in need is their passion, but they have been overwhelmed giving away over 13,000 pounds of food, and the cupboard is running dry.

The Community Cupboard needs help! The students found the exact community needs at the Yavapai Food Bank. That's when the Prescott High School Interact Club jumped in to help restock their food cupboards.

A food drive alliance was formed between the Prescott and Bradshaw High School Interact students, with help from their Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University club counterparts. Local community leaders from each Rotary chapter rallied behind the kids as guides and mentors to help them succeed in such a significant endeavor.

"I'm so excited our High School Interact clubs asked for help with this food drive. They saw a need and asked for help. This is what Rotary is famous for, helping not only our local community but making the world a better place." President Mary Fusinski said. "We put the call out to local Rotarians, and they used their connections in the community. That's why we love Watters and our other drop-off businesses so much. They are model Rotarians with a lot of connections when it counts."

Rotary members with business connections have established the drop-off points. An efficient drive-by location is found at Watters Garden Center, with food bins at all other sites. "We are converting watering troughs in front of Olsen's to help with the food drive," said Steve Sischka, owner of Olsen's Grain. "We are making it very easy to donate to local families in need."

"For those that don't want to shop, we accept donations through our foundation," says Mike Payson, Rotary Community Projects manager. "Make checks out to Prescott Frontier Rotary Club. Through our solid connections, we'll do all the shopping for you, but we need your help."

Checks can be dropped off at Watters Garden Center or mailed to Prescott Frontier Rotary, P.O. Box 1903, Prescott, AZ 86302 for a tax credit.

Drop-off Locations

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 23-25, from 9 to 5 p.m.

Watters Garden Center, 1815 Iron Springs Road, Prescott;

Walmart, 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road, Prescott Valley; and,

Prescott True Value, 846 Miller Valley Road, Prescott.

Friday and Saturday, from 10 to 5 p.m.

Olsen's for Healthy Animals, 711 Elrod Road, Prescott;

Better Homes & Gardens Bloom Tree, 102 W. Gurley St., Suite 102, Prescott; and,

Rafter 11, 2985 Centre Ct B, Prescott Valley.

Information provided by Frontier Rotary.