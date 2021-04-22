MatForce ‘Dump the Drugs’ Saturday at 2 local sites
Mike and Sommer Cupp of Prescott Valley will be helping promote MatForce “Dump the Drugs” program scheduled for various sites in Yavapai County on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Cupps lost their daughter, Hannah, 17, in March 2020 to a highly toxic form of illegal fentanyl.
MatForce will offer disposal sites at five locations across the county: the Yavapai College campus in Prescott; the Chino Valley Police Department; the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Black Canyon City; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office; and the Cottonwood Police Department.
This effort is part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Campaign.
Area residents are advised to clean out their medicine cabinets of unused and expired prescriptions and bring them to the event for proper disposal.
At these sites, the Cupps and their cadre of volunteers will be handing on fliers and information cards about drug abuse, and will be conducting surveys related to information people don’t know about drug abuse. The couple and their volunteers will also be handing out memorial stickers in honor of Hannah. They, too, will be promoting an Arizona bill promoting mandatory sentences for those convicted of trafficking and selling fentanyl.
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Multi-vehicle accident closes Highway 69 near Prescott for multiple hours Wednesday
- Arizona in Brief: Plane wreckage found in Arizona; 2 Californians aboard dead
- Need2Know: Alliance Home Improvement Center likely to open later this spring; Prescott Valley senior living community opens its doors; Discount Tire store in Prescott Valley set to open May 15
- Prescott Valley Police arrest intoxicated, reckless driver who attempted to ram officer
- Yavapai County Administration Building shut down in wake of threat from former employee
- Single-vehicle collision closes Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Days Past: Hollywood lands in Mayer, Arizona
- Yavapai County administration building in Prescott closes under threat
- YSCO searching for possible kidnapper after man tried to grab 8-year-old girl in Prescott Valley
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: