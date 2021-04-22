OFFERS
MatForce ‘Dump the Drugs’ Saturday at 2 local sites

Hannah Cupp, 17, died from a fentanyl overdose on March 22, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

Hannah Cupp, 17, died from a fentanyl overdose on March 22, 2020. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: April 22, 2021 6:35 p.m.

Mike and Sommer Cupp of Prescott Valley will be helping promote MatForce “Dump the Drugs” program scheduled for various sites in Yavapai County on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Cupps lost their daughter, Hannah, 17, in March 2020 to a highly toxic form of illegal fentanyl.

MatForce will offer disposal sites at five locations across the county: the Yavapai College campus in Prescott; the Chino Valley Police Department; the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Black Canyon City; the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office; and the Cottonwood Police Department.

This effort is part of the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Campaign.

Area residents are advised to clean out their medicine cabinets of unused and expired prescriptions and bring them to the event for proper disposal.

At these sites, the Cupps and their cadre of volunteers will be handing on fliers and information cards about drug abuse, and will be conducting surveys related to information people don’t know about drug abuse. The couple and their volunteers will also be handing out memorial stickers in honor of Hannah. They, too, will be promoting an Arizona bill promoting mandatory sentences for those convicted of trafficking and selling fentanyl.

