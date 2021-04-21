Photo: Celebrating Earth Day
This 2019 file photo shows Deanna Jones, Kasey and Rebecca Shaver and Lynn Schmidt as part of a group that picked up trash near Granite Creek as part of Prescott’s annual Earth Day event. Local residents can celebrate Earth Day on Saturday, April 24, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Granite Park, 554 6th St., Prescott, with a free public event. This year’s event includes a scavenger hunt, face-painting, arts and crafts, prizes, music, games, a giant mural, a nature discovery table, free snacks and more. For more information, visit www.prescottearthday.org/earth-day-events. (Courier file photo)
