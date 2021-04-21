OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 22
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Norman B. Cleary

Norman B. Cleary

Norman B. Cleary

Originally Published: April 21, 2021 7:08 p.m.

Norman B. Cleary was born on September 18, 1924 and passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021. He lived an adventurous life pretty much on his own terms.

He enlisted in the army and fought under General Patton, whom he credited with his safe return from combat. After VE Day, he served occupation duty in Japan. After graduating from Iowa State University, he finished his PhD at Michigan State University, where he returned to teach social studies after working at Wayne State University. Norman also worked part time with A.I.D and was vice president of Resources Development Corporation. After retiring he began traveling and lived in Puerto Vallarta, Hilton Head Island, Malta, and Laguna Beach before finally settling down in Prescott AZ.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas, Laguna Beach, CA, and is survived by his sons, Ronald, Prescott, Steven, Denver, CO, Daniel, New York City and grandchildren, Brienna, Stephen, Carmel, Phillip, Sean and 8 great-grandchildren.

Norman loved jazz, meeting people and having provocative conversations.

He was a wonderful man and will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: John William Cleary
Obituary: Maggie Nowlin (Margaret Anne Gilmore)
Obituary: Warren Berry
Obituary: Donald (Storm) Louis Risk
Obituary: Norman Stoken

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries