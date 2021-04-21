Church News: April 22, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person/online at 8:45 (masks required)/10:30 (masks recommended). Pastor Matt begins a new four-week series called “Live Generous.” This Sunday: Generous Gospel (Colossians 1). God’s Gospel goes above and beyond. Sunday School classes (for adults and kids) have resumed. Find out more at SolidRockPrescott.org.

Mountain Reformed Church — Are you looking for a friendly congregation with peaceful, traditional services including the great hymns of the faith and beautiful choir anthems? Come visit us! We meet each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. www.mountainreformed.org.

The Salvation Army is inviting everyone to join us Sunday for our worship service at 11 a.m. at 237 S. Montezuma St., Prescott. The sermon is titled: “The Resurrection of the Dead.” We will broadcast on our Facebook page as well. Children’s and Adult Sunday school is at 10 a.m.

All are welcome to worship at Chino Valley United Methodist Church the fourth Sunday of Easter, April 25 at 9 and 11 a.m. services with live streaming at 11. Location is 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Baptized by the Holy Spirit.”

Unity of Prescott — 928-445-1850. Our Sunday services are currently online only: unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 25, is “Living the Three C’s (Courage, Curiosity and Compassion).” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Alleluia! Celebrate with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Shepherds Lane — Saturday 5:30 p.m., Sunday 8-10 a.m. and noon. Please register, masks and distance practiced. Healing Service in person, Wednesday 10 a.m. No need to register. Collecting donations: coats, hats, blankets, socks, sweaters, pants. Helping others as the Lord works within us.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org — FACT = as our Good Shepherd, Jesus has laid down His life for His sheep. This is a perfect, lasting, unconditional love. Services: 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look”; 4 p.m. Tuesday “Is Genesis History” video review.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Walking the Middle Path.” Rev. Patty Willis tells how some Buddhist sects reject the austerities of Zen Buddhism for a middle path. What is the wisdom of this way of life?

Make-up Passover Seder on Monday, April 26; Lag B’Omer celebration April 30! Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, this week discusses ethical do’s, don’ts, accountability. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Safety first!

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Justice As a Spiritual Practice” at 11 a.m. April 25. Guest speaker is UUJAZ Director Janine Gelsinger. We have a covenant that “Service is our Prayer.” Let us consider our justice work as living our values as well as spiritual practice. Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services.

Starting Point Church — Join us in our newly remodeled, expanded auditorium for worship, Bible teaching, and connections (former Pier 1 retail store in the Prescott Gateway Mall, next to Bed, Bath and Beyond). Saturday at 5 p.m.; Sunday at 10:10 a.m.; Kids church Sunday at 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, April 23, for Shabbat Services at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Please contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open! No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: High School students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; Middle School, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Worship service, 10 a.m., disbursed seating and hand sanitizer provided. Sunday service also broadcast on Facebook. You are welcome to join us in celebrating the post-Easter time. Food pantry open to the public, Mondays 9 to 11 a.m.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday Service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take-out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday service times: 8 a.m., Traditional/Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m., Worship Café/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m., Praise Service/Sanctuary; Lenten Service, Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Sanctuary.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.