Arizona Gives Day tops $7.1M in donations statewide

Donors in communities across the state came together once again to show their incredible collective and heartfelt support for nonprofit agencies by raising $7.1 million on Arizona Gives Day on April 6, generating $1 million more than during last year’s record-shattering event.

More than 40,000 donations supported 982 nonprofit organizations — large and small — serving every Arizona community, according to a news release. The average amount raised per organization was $7,218 with the average online donation at $210.53. Financial support wasn’t the only contribution as 1,527 donors also pledged 61,400 volunteer hours.

The final numbers for this year’s event, organized by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits and Arizona Grantmakers Forum, include prize pool distributions of more than $160,000 and from additional donations that came in after the 24-hour online fundraiser had ended.

Last year, the event raised what was then a record of $6.1 million from nearly 39,000 donations.

“We are overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude and sheer amazement at the generosity of the people of Arizona, particularly at a time when many individuals, families and businesses continue to be impacted by the COVID pandemic,” Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits Chief Executive Officer Kristen Merrifield said. “The pandemic also has taken its toll on Arizona nonprofits in terms of lost revenue, lost jobs and lost volunteers and it’s obvious the people of Arizona want to help those agencies rebuild and continue doing the great work they do.”

More than 400 nonprofits responding to a recent Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits survey reported a pandemic-caused total revenue loss of more than $91 million, a 52% drop in year-end giving and an increase of over $15 million in expenses primarily for PPE, supplies and technology.

Since the first Arizona Gives Day in 2013, more than $30 million has been raised for Arizona nonprofits.

To donate, visit www.AzGives.Org.

In Yavapai County ...

Fifty-four nonprofits that serve and/or are located in Yavapai County were part of the April 6 Arizona Gives Day.

Following are 10 of them, selected randomly from the AzGives.org website, listed in no particular order:

Highlands Center for Natural History, to-date $2,009;

People Who Care, $352;

Humboldt Education Foundation, $245;

Black Canyon Heritage Park, $1,496;

Central Arizona Animal Search & Rescue, $631;

Rainbow Acres, $2,514;

Yavapai CASA for Kids (PV), $13,658;

Agape House of Prescott, $2,895;

Court Appointed Special Advocates, $1,840;

Yavapai Humane Society, $1,904.

