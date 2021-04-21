Adoption Spotlight: Nathan

These are AZ’s children: Nathan, an outgoing and active boy, loves the park and jumping on the trampoline. He has a special talent for drawing superheroes and can name every Marvel and DC Comics character! He’s always in the mood for hot wings or a visit to his favorite restaurant – Golden Corral – and he loves learning about science in school. Nathan can’t wait to meet his forever family. Get to know Nathan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgal-lery.org.