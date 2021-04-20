Pet of the Week: Sadie

Meet Sadie Mae, an approximately 7-year-old Pit Bull. Sadie Mae is such a sweet girl, but she is scared. It takes her a little while to warm up to new people, but once she does, she will be your best friend.

Sadie Mae is house trained, up to date on shots, and spayed. She seems to like other dogs, but not cats. She would do well in a home with older children, or younger kids as long as they are gentle with her. She is afraid of loud noises, the vacuum cleaner and lightning.

If you would like to meet Sadie Mae and give her a loving home to call her own, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223 ext. 7 to set up an appointment.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.