Obituary: Ernest ‘Ernie’ Joseph Sanchez

Ernest “Ernie” Joseph Sanchez, 75, this fun-loving; family oriented; friend making; green chili (the hotter, the better) and tortilla eating; motorcycle riding; cowboy boots and hat wearing; sports loving and an all-around great guy, filled our world with his love and light from Sept. 18, 1945 to April 14, 2021.

Ernie passed away from a short aggressive battle with pancreatic cancer and carcinosis. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Ernie managed his illness with strength, grace and his unwavering sense of humor. He wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Manual and Alfides Sanchez; sisters, Eva Diaz, Frances Chavez, and brother, Raymond Sanchez. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Salas Briggs Sanchez; brother, Tony Sanchez (Dora); sister, Dora Boyk; daughters, Sarah Sanchez Daily (David); Rebecca Montoya (John); Elizabeth Atkinson (Sean) and son, CJ Sanchez (Chelsea). He had four grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was also known as Tio or Uncle by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews. He certainly had an abundance of saying and hearing ‘I love you’ in his lifetime.

Ernie was born in Belmont, Arizona and was raised and lived in Flagstaff, Arizona until June 2009 when he and Beverly moved to Chino Valley, Arizona.

Ernie spent time in the Army from 1964 to 1969. He was a member of the Army National Guard from 1977 to 1999. He was also a long-time employee as a maintenance yard supervisor of Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) in Flagstaff and Cameron, Arizona. He eventually retired to enjoy life with his wife, Bev, a variety of dogs, goats, chickens and ducks. Please join family and friends as we honor the life of our husband, brother, dad, father-in-law, grandpa, great grandpa, uncle/tio, cousin, and friend. Services will be held at 10:30 on Friday, April 23, 2021, at San Francisco de Asis Church in Flagstaff. Burial immediately following services at Calvary Cemetery.

