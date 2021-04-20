Obituary: Thea Park

On Wednesday, March 17, 2021, Thea Park, an inspiration to so many, passed away at the age of 86. Her love and life are carried on in the hearts of her two daughters, Lydia Felley and Yvonne Onouye; stepchildren, Lynn Walls, Michele Fry, Kerry Parker; her brother, Hans Oosterom and their families, including 10 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

Information was provided by the family.