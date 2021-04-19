Yavapai County administration building in Prescott closes under threat

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown announced Monday, April 19, that the Yavapai County administration building, 1015 Fair St. in Prescott, would close for the next five to 10 business days under a threat, according to a news release.

These measures are being implemented because of a threat that is being taken seriously, a news release stated.

“The safety of Yavapai County residents and employees is very important to me. We take all threats seriously and I believe that at this time it is in the best interest of everyone if we restrict access to this building for a week or two," Brown said in a statement.

Many of the services provided by departments located in the county administration building can be provided over the phone or via the county website.

Brown encouraged everyone to call before they come in person. Phone numbers for each department can be found at Yavapai.US/departments.

"Yavapai County staff will still be available, and like the COVID-19 closures, if you need access to county services located in the Fair St. building you can still come to the front door, call the department you need, and someone will meet you outside," a news release stated. "The phone numbers for each department will be located on the front door."

