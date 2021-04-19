Over 61,500 Yavapai County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Arizona has administered close to 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with over 1.9 million people fully vaccinated.

Locally, more than 85,000 Yavapai County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine or 36.7% of the population, and more than 61,500 residents are already fully vaccinated, according to a Monday, April 19, news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS).

"At this time, first dose appointments can only be made through pharmacies, second dose appointments will continue at the Spectrum Healthcare Vaccine Stations and YRMC points of dispensing (PODs) through May 15," a YCCHS release stated.

For a list of pharmacies offering the vaccine, visit the county's Vaccine Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments.

For assistance with making vaccine appointments, call the Yavapai County Phone Bank at 928-442-5103.

This Wednesday, April 21, Spectrum will be offering the Moderna vaccine in the Village of Oak Creek at the Oak Creek Country Club, 690 Bell Rock Blvd. To make an appointment www.spectrumhg.org/VOC or call 928-414-8884.

Spectrum Healthcare will continue administering the COVID-19 vaccine at their facilities in Prescott, Cottonwood and Camp Verde when the Vaccination Stations close. Additionally, Spectrum Anywhere Healthcare Teams will continue to mobilize into rural communities, local facilities and individual homes.

The Spectrum points of disbursement (PODs) days of operations have changed to Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Prescott Valley, and Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in Cottonwood.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center's POD at the old Sears building at Prescott Gateway Mall has ended first dose appointments, however, second dose appointments will proceed as scheduled. For questions relating to second dose appointments, call 928-708-4556. The YRMC POD schedule is as follows: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 15 through May 1 (closed Sunday), second dose available only by appointment (no first dose walk-ins or appointments).

CASE UPDATE

Yavapai County reported 39 COVID-19 cases and two deaths over the weekend.

The county has tested 111,397 residents for COVID-19 with 18,542 positive cases and 496 deaths. YRCM reports 9 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valle Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six, and the Prescott VA has no COVID-19 patients.

On Monday health officials in Arizona reported 692 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths overnight.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Monday listed the total number of cases since the pandemic as 854,453. The death toll is 17,153.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said the number of virus-related hospitalizations continued to range between 500 and 600 since late March.

There were 555 coronavirus-related hospitalizations as of Sunday, April 18, keeping that metric in the same range where it has been for the past few weeks.

The state's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases dropped over the past two weeks, falling from 653.4 on April 1 to 575.6 on Saturday, April 17, while the rolling average of new deaths went up from 13 but back down to 13.4 during the same period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The dashboard also shows that nearly 4.5 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

More than 2.7 million people — 38.1% of Arizona's population — have received at least one shot and over 1.9 million people now are fully vaccinated.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.