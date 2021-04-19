Adoption Spotlight: Keegan
Originally Published: April 19, 2021 7:46 p.m.
Keegan is a dynamic, intelligent athlete who excels at football and hopes to play college ball. Known for his positive attitude and leadership skills, he loves animals, hip hop and gospel music and is known for his ability to fix things – especially electronics. Get to know Keegan and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
