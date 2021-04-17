Roadwork ahead: FY20 Concrete Repairs & Drainage Improvements

FY20 Concrete Repairs & Drainage Improvements

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Capital Improvements, are currently working on a concrete repair project throughout the city. Improvements include the removal and replacement of concrete sidewalks, curb and gutter, scuppers and roadway striping as needed at various locations throughout the Prescott community. Curb ramp installation, storm drain replacement, brush removal and landscape operations will also take place as part of this project.

The project is schedule for completion in spring 2021.

CONCRETE WORK TO BEGIN ON SANDRETTO DRIVE — Crews will be removing and replacing concrete sidewalks, and curb and gutter along the north side of Sandretto Drive, just west of Aster Drive, throughout the week.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Friday, April 19-23, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please be aware of lane restrictions, reduced speeds, and flagging operations throughout the work zone.

SIDEWALK CLOSURES — Temporary sidewalk closures will be required to perform this work; however, personnel will work to accommodate access for local businesses and residents.

Mile High Park Water Line Improvements

The City of Prescott and its contractor, Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., are currently working on a water line improvement project. The project includes the removal and replacement of the old, undersized water main and services. Additional work includes reconstructing the low-water crossing along Mayo Street and installing new asphalt pavement throughout the project.

Once complete, these improvements will increase water system reliability by upgrading the existing infrastructure for the Mile High Park Neighborhood. The project is scheduled to be complete in spring 2021.

WATER MAIN INSTALLATION ONGOING — Water main installation will continue along Keen Street, south of the Paar Drive intersection, throughout the week.

Please be aware of the following impacts: Monday through Thursday, April 19-22, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sections of Keen Street will be closed to through traffic, south of the Paar Drive intersection, during work hours. Follow the marked detour signage to get to your destination. Please be aware of staged equipment, lane restrictions, reduced speeds, rough road conditions, and flagging operations throughout the work zone.

STREET PARKING AND ACCESS — To minimize conflicts with construction equipment, and expedite completion of the project, the city asks that you avoid on-street parking while construction is underway. Personnel will work with residents to maintain driveway access throughout the work zones.

Businesses and residents are reminded to call the Project Hotline at 928-237-3114 to speak to a project team member with any questions or concerns. Please note that in the event of inclement weather the work schedule may be altered or suspended without notice.

Information provided by the City of Prescott.