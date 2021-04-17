OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
April 17
Obituary: Sandra Lee (Nobis) Whitlaw

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 5:25 p.m.

Sandra Lee (Nobis) Whitlaw passed away at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on April 7, 2021. Sandy was born on May 30, 1946, and was the daughter of Donald A. Nobis and Irene (Spears) Nobis.

She was a 1964 graduate of Port Clinton High School and a 1967 graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo. Sandy served as a nurse in the United States Air Force and then the Air National Guard retiring at the rank of Lt. Colonel.

Survivors are her brother, Larry (Anna) Nobis of Mauldin, South Carolina and sister, Donna (David) Wonnell of Port Clinton, Ohio, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Sandra’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

