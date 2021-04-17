Obituary: The Reverend Franklyn Annesifor Caron

The Reverend Franklyn Annesifor Caron died at the age of 91, Friday, March 19, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born June 29, 1929 to Annesifor and Ella Caron in Butte, Montana, where he lived with them and his grandmother, behind her neighborhood market, Landon’s Grocery.

Reverend Caron lived a long and storied life. In high school, a trombone player, he was in one of the first high school marching bands to play in the Rose Bowl Parade. Music was a big part of his life as he won several ball room dancing competitions, tap danced, and loved to croon and entertain anytime he found an empty piano. As a young man he worked for Anaconda Copper in the mines, rode Broncs and Brahma Bulls in a few rodeos, was a fireman on steam locomotives, and served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict.

He married the love of his life, Bette Ringstead, at the Marine Corp Air Facility near San Diego, March 16, 1952. Following his service in 1953, they moved back to Montana to raise their family where he returned to work as a locomotive engineer for the Northern Pacific Railroad.

Later, he ventured out as a small business owner and sales and marketing representative, both in Montana and Arizona after moving to Phoenix in 1971. In 1979 he completed his Bachelors’ Degree in Business at Arizona State University, and entered Luther Theological Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota at the age of 51. He pastored churches in Idaho and Arizona until his retirement at 80+ years of age.



Franklyn was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bette Ann Caron. He is survived by his daughter, Tonie Dunham (husband, Mark); son, Richard Caron (wife, Darcy); grandsons, Christian Dunham, Jordan Dunham (wife, Megan), and Ruben Guerrero; and many close friends.

Franklyn donated his body to Science Care, Medical Research. His cremains will be placed together with those of his wife, at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. Due to the many restrictions to travel and gathering the family is not planning a memorial service. A brief graveside service will take place at the Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date.

The family requests that any memorial gifts be given to American Lutheran Church of Prescott, Arizona, or Lutheran World Relief at www.donate.lwr.org.

Information was provided by the family.