OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, April 17
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Michelle K (Borucki) North

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 5:30 p.m.

Michelle K (Borucki) North, age 56, born April 22, 1964 passed away March 25, 2021 at her home with her family at her bedside. Michelle was a graduate of Prescott High School, class of 1982.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott North; father, Andrew (Earlita) Borucki; mother, Victoria (Wayne) Baker; sisters, Robin (Curt) Baney, Ana Lisa (Robert) Reed and Andrea (Michael) Freeman; brothers, Luis (Melanie) Moreno and Andrew Borucki III; daughters, Lauren (Taylor) Roy, Hattie (Jess) Swanson and two granddaughters and son, Keenan (Sara) North. Michelle leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, grand nephews and niece and not mention friends/co workers. Michelle’s ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean during the summer.

Michelle was the sunshine to those who knew her. She loved her family, loved to travel, surfing, loved the beach and her pets.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Walter Andrew Schmidt Jr.
Obituary: Susan Marie Geiger
Obituary: Shellie Hudson Weber
Obituary: Lisa Ann Dalton
Obituary: Tamara Michelle Ludwig

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries