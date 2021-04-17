Obituary: Michelle K (Borucki) North
Michelle K (Borucki) North, age 56, born April 22, 1964 passed away March 25, 2021 at her home with her family at her bedside. Michelle was a graduate of Prescott High School, class of 1982.
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott North; father, Andrew (Earlita) Borucki; mother, Victoria (Wayne) Baker; sisters, Robin (Curt) Baney, Ana Lisa (Robert) Reed and Andrea (Michael) Freeman; brothers, Luis (Melanie) Moreno and Andrew Borucki III; daughters, Lauren (Taylor) Roy, Hattie (Jess) Swanson and two granddaughters and son, Keenan (Sara) North. Michelle leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, grand nephews and niece and not mention friends/co workers. Michelle’s ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean during the summer.
Michelle was the sunshine to those who knew her. She loved her family, loved to travel, surfing, loved the beach and her pets.
Information was provided by the family.
