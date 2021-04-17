OFFERS
Obituary: Frank “Bud” Garner Rhea

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 5:40 p.m.

Frank “Bud” Garner Rhea passed peacefully into Glory at his home on April 2, 2021. Bud was the second of three sons born to SE and Doris Rhea. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on Dec. 2, 1944.

He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Robert (Bob) (Elaine). He is survived by his wife, Delores, of 57 years; son, Jason (Gayle) and daughter, Delanea (John) Shaver; brother, Richard (Dick) Rhea (Cathy); grandchildren, Sol (Tonya), Cory, Cole (Hannah), April, Essie and Johnny, and great granddaughters, Frankie and Lacie, as well as his beloved nieces, Dawn, Kim, Barbie, Pam and nephew, Charlie.

Bud’s early years were spent mainly on ranches or small rural communities near Sasabe, Ajo, and the Sahuarita Mountains in Southeast Arizona. After graduating from Pueblo High School in Tucson, he married his high school sweetheart, Delores.

Bud spent the majority of his adult life working as a cowboy and ranch foreman on various ranches in Yavapai County and then occasionally worked in road construction. After deciding to semi-retire and relocate back to southeast Arizona in 2001, he didn’t stay idle for long.

He and Delores settled in Cochise, Arizona and in the years to follow, he worked as a haul truck driver at the Asarco Mine in Sahuarita, rode pens and doctored cattle at a local feedlot, worked for a concrete company and drove semi-trucks during several harvests for Haas Farms in the Willcox/Bonita area in addition to many other day-working jobs.

Bud will be greatly missed, but his family and friends alike rejoice for him knowing that he is in the arms of his Savior, reunited with family and friends who have passed on to Glory before him.

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at the First Baptist Church of Sunizona. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

