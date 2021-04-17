Obituary: Frances Keller De Armond

On March 23, 2021, Frances Keller De Armond passed away at the age of 93. She is finally reunited with Charles, her husband of 67 years.

Frances was an active member of the garden club and the Altar Society at Sacred Heart Parish. She volunteered many hours of her time for various Charities. She loved playing bridge with her friends and often was found in her garden enjoying her flowers. For those that knew her, it was her smile that made you feel at ease and comfortable when talking with her.

Frances is survived by her two sons, one in Prescott and one in California, her daughter in Prescott, her sister in Washington, four granddaughters and four great-grandchildren in Phoenix.

Services for Frances will be held at Scared Heart Catholic Church, in Prescott on April 23, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Information was provided by the family.