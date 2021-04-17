Obituary: Angelique Nina Garner (Angel)

Angelique Nina Garner (Angel) of Prescott, Arizona, died on April 8, 2021. She was born in 1960 in Frankfurt, Germany. She moved to the United States with her family when the Army transferred her dad.

She lived in Highland Park, Illinois during much of her childhood. She was a veterinary tech by profession, and loved all animals. She enjoyed reading, laughing, cooking and making crafts for her friends.

Angel had an indomitable spirit and overcame the ravages of Lupus many times. This last time was just too much for her, and she went into Maggie’s hospice in Valley View Hospital in Cottonwood on April 3 where she passed peacefully 5 days later.

She leaves behind her beloved cousin, DeLora Davis (Lori Hall) of Evanston, Illinois; best friends, Maurine and Warner Wise of Prescott; dear friends and neighbors, Sandra, Joel and Flora Hernandez; art teacher and good friend, Sally Davisson, and other friends and family members.

She was predeceased by her companion cats, Viggo and Flynn.

A private Celebration of Life will be held in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lupus Foundation or to your favorite charity.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

