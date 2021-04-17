Obituary: Andree Marguerite Shrimpton
Andree Marguerite Shrimpton Our beautiful and loving mother, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021 at her son’s home in Phoenix of heart failure. She was born in Kontum, Vietnam, (French-Indo China at the time), on March 28, 1927 to Pierre and Cecilia Colas.
The family returned to France when she was six. Mother spent 25 years working in the cosmetic industry as a consultant for Paco Rabanne, a perfume company.
In 1970, she married the late Peter Shrimpton and lived in Northern California before relocating to Prescott in 1993, after both had retired. They enjoyed their retirement years spending most summers in England and France. Mother enjoyed her membership in the French Club and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Prescott. She was a woman of deep faith and loved being with her friends and family.
She is survived by her brother, Pierre Colas of Venterol, France; three children, Jackie Henderson-Rohrer, Tim and Dan Henderson; four grandchildren, Scott Mulhauser, Geoff Henderson, Kasie Henderson and Evan Pownall.
There are also four Shrimpton step-children, Christopher Shrimpton, Paul Shrimpton, Jane Stegall, Jill Kellmyer, including their children and grandchildren.
Information was provided by the family.
- Prescott PD: 4 juveniles arrested for crime spree involving drive-by shooting, stabbing, assault
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- YSCO searching for possible kidnapper after man tried to grab 8-year-old girl in Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 11, 2021
- Beloved Prescott High School alum, principal prepares to say farewell
- Single-vehicle collision closes Highway 89 in Chino Valley
- Arizona wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated
- Cell tower code change generates concerns among Prescott-area residents
- Camper dies, wife rescued in Death Valley National Park
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- Need2know: Get Air Trampoline Park moving into former Cost Plus World Market; Alpha Fortress Games opens in Chino Valley; The Squealing Hog food truck is open on Pecos Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 20, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: