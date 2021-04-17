Obituary: Andree Marguerite Shrimpton

Andree Marguerite Shrimpton Our beautiful and loving mother, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021 at her son’s home in Phoenix of heart failure. She was born in Kontum, Vietnam, (French-Indo China at the time), on March 28, 1927 to Pierre and Cecilia Colas.

The family returned to France when she was six. Mother spent 25 years working in the cosmetic industry as a consultant for Paco Rabanne, a perfume company.

In 1970, she married the late Peter Shrimpton and lived in Northern California before relocating to Prescott in 1993, after both had retired. They enjoyed their retirement years spending most summers in England and France. Mother enjoyed her membership in the French Club and was a member of the First Congregational Church of Prescott. She was a woman of deep faith and loved being with her friends and family.

She is survived by her brother, Pierre Colas of Venterol, France; three children, Jackie Henderson-Rohrer, Tim and Dan Henderson; four grandchildren, Scott Mulhauser, Geoff Henderson, Kasie Henderson and Evan Pownall.

There are also four Shrimpton step-children, Christopher Shrimpton, Paul Shrimpton, Jane Stegall, Jill Kellmyer, including their children and grandchildren.

Information was provided by the family.