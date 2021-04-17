OFFERS
Forest officials remind public that wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility

Prescott National Forest officials reminded the public that wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility. Officials shared the importance of campfire safety and a few tips to help prevent wildfires that anyone can do. (Courier file photo)

Prescott National Forest officials reminded the public that wildfire prevention is everyone’s responsibility. Officials shared the importance of campfire safety and a few tips to help prevent wildfires that anyone can do. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: April 17, 2021 2:15 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest wants to remind visitors about the importance of campfire safety and your part in preventing human-caused wildland fires.

Warmer temperatures and spring winds are increasing fire danger across Arizona, so Prescott National Forest officials asked hikers, campers and visitors to the Prescott-area forest to “be vigilant of the high winds and rising temperatures and avoid using anything with an open flame or a spark.”

Here were a few times forest officials had to offer to help everyone stay safe this summer:

• If mowing grass, use a string-style trimmer rather than a lawn mower as the blades can strike rock and produce a spark.

• Make sure that your chain saw has a spark arrestor and if welding avoid hot dry and windy days.

• Maintain vehicle brakes, check that your trailer chains are not dragging and that all cigarettes are extinguished in an ashtray.

• Did you know that shooting of tracer rounds or exploding targets are prohibited on federally managed public lands in Arizona? Place your targets on dirt or gravel; and shoot in areas free of dry vegetation and avoid windy days. Before you leave, inspect your target areas for signs of burning embers/grass.

• Always be prepared — have extra water on hand, a shovel and fire extinguisher.

Prescott fire officials also had a few tips about that campfire:

• Bring a small shovel, rake, and buckets of water to drown that fire.

• Don’t start your fire in tall grass — make sure there is bare ground, or a pre-established fire pit.

• Don’t start underneath overhanging trees or brush.

• Don’t start your campfire on a windy day or during a RED FLAG WARNING day.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.

