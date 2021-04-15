Enter the mother-daughter look-alike contest, deadline 5 p.m. Monday, May 3
Winners will receive matching ¼-carat diamond pendants
Sometimes it’s fairly obvious that parents and children are related — it’s in the genes, after all. In some cases, it’s almost like looking at a mirror image.
The Daily Courier and Raskin’s Jewelers are seeking those mothers and daughters from the quad-city area who look alike for our annual mother-daughter look-alike photo contest.
The winning mother/daughter combo will receive matching ¼-carat diamond pendants (valued at $550 each) donated by Raskin’s Jewelers in downtown Prescott.
The winning photo will publish in the Sunday, May 9, Mother’s Day edition of The Daily Courier. All qualified entries will be displayed in a photo gallery for the public to view.
The mother or daughter submitting the entry must be at least 18 years old and a local resident of the Quad Cities. If the daughter is under the age of 18, the parent, by submitting the entry, grants permission for publication.
No professional photos are allowed. One entry per family/household. The winning entry will be determined by a panel of judges.
Judging will be based primarily on visual similarities, but composition, creativity and overall appeal of the submitted photo may also play a factor. No digitally altered images will be accepted. Past first place contest winners may submit photos again this year for the gallery but are not eligible to win a second time. Prior participants who did not win first place are allowed to re-submit and will be eligible to win.
You need not be a Courier subscriber to enter.
Enter using our online form at dcourier.com/contest through 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021.
For more information, call Megan Smith at 928-445-3333, ext. 2023, or email msmith@prescottaz.com.
