Blankets 4 Kids Inc. holding Restart Donation Drive April 17

Blankets 4 Kids Inc. announced that it is inviting an officer or representative from each of the three police departments in the quad-city area and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) to its Restart Donation Drive on Saturday, April 17. (Courier file photo)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: April 15, 2021 5:57 p.m.

Blankets 4 Kids Inc. announced that it is inviting an officer or representative from each of the three police departments in the quad-city area and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) to its Restart Donation Drive on Saturday, April 17.

This event will be held in the parking lot of True Value Hardware on Miller Value Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The purpose of the event is to donate as many blankets and other items as possible to less-fortunate families with children.

“We know the comfort a blanket can have in a time of need when a family member or a child has to be relocated because a stressed condition exist in the home” said Blankets 4 Kids Inc. director Rodger Campbell. “We have seen vehicle accidents where a parent or a child are involved in a serious situation and had the responding officer had a blanket in their vehicle’s trunk, that might play a positive role in that stressful encounter.”

Blankets 4 Kids Inc. will provide the officer with two tote bins with both parents and children’s blankets for the above purpose. Anyone from the community is invited to donate blankets or volunteer at the event as well. For more information, contact Campbell at 928-541-0483.

