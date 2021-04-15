Adoption Spotlight: Miracle, William and Jaeden

Miracle, William and Jaeden are full of personality and enjoy a strong sibling bond. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys jumping rope, dancing and swimming. William, who’s kind-hearted and loving, excels in math, science and drawing. Jaeden is the protective older brother – he keeps busy playing soccer, basketball and video games. Get to know Miracle, William, Jaeden and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.