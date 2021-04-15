Prescott CARES awards $427,000 grant to help residents, businesses impacted by COVID-19 pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought economic uncertainty to many individuals, families and businesses, both locally and around the world.
Beginning Thursday, April 15, Prescott residents and businesses can apply for emergency funds through the new Prescott CARES program. The program was created to help individuals and families maintain stable housing and keep businesses viable within the community.
Prescott CARES funding was made possible by an emergency grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. The funding will be distributed via contract with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
To apply for Prescott CARES funding, visit Prescott.org and click on the Prescott Cares tab. For more information, call 928-445-2000.
The Prescott CARES program can provide up to $3,000 in rent, mortgage and utility payments to eligible residents.
To qualify, individuals must: 1) Have been residents of Prescott since March 1, 2000; 2) Have lost income directly as a result of the pandemic (proof of loss required); 3) Have not received a federal housing subsidy in the past 12 months; and 4) Qualify based on their income.
The maximum income to receive this funding is: $36,200 for a family of one and that rate increases with the size of the family.
For businesses, the program can provide up to $5,000 to a business that has been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of the requirements to be eligible for a business are: 1) Be physically located in the City of Prescott in a brick and mortar business with customers primarily based in Prescott; 2) Have been in operation for at least six months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic (Sept 16, 2019); 3) Provide evidence of potential job loss as a result of COVID-19; and 4) Provide evidence of being able to retain jobs for at least 6 months after grant.
“This critical funding will help people and businesses who are struggling financially due to the pandemic,” said Sheri Heiney, the Chamber’s chief executive officer. “We want to be sure people can afford housing and we want to support the recovery of businesses that are the lifeblood of our community.”
Heiney emphasized that this emergency funding is available on a first come, first served basis.
“We encourage individuals and businesses to apply as quickly as possible,” Heiney said.
