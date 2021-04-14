OFFERS
Obituary: Jayne Herrington

Originally Published: April 14, 2021 7:24 p.m.

Jayne Herrington, 75, passed away at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona on March 31, 2021. Jayne was born in Hennepin, Minnesota on Feb. 12, 1946 but grew up in Arizona. She graduated from North Phoenix High School.

Jayne dearly loved being a mother and grandmother. She also loved to bowl and was very active in her church with a special dedication to genealogy.

Jayne is survived by three loving children, Jodi Champagne, Kim Burke and Rodney Herrington; two brothers, Steve and Scott Hansen and numerous step-children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held April 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, 7073 Pronghorn Ranch Parkway in Prescott Valley with a viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the services at 10 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 E. Heritage Memory Lane in Dewey at noon.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

