Obituary: Guy Cowan Willis

Guy Cowan Willis “crossed the bar” in Prescott, Arizona, on April 6, 2021. His was a peaceful passing and he was looking forward to reuniting with friends and family on the other side. Guy was born to Henry M. (Potts) Willis and Dorothy (Dolly) Cowan Willis on Sept. 30, 1927. He was the middle of three brothers, all of whom were born in Fayetteville, Tennessee. They grew up as members of the Presbyterian Church there and in nearby Tullahoma. During WWII they all immigrated west to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Guy graduated high school from Columbia Military Academy in Columbia, Tennessee and attended the University of New Mexico at the conclusion of WWII. He was never without at least one job from age 14 to age 64.

After migrating once again, this time to Livermore, California he had two careers. His first was with Sandia Corporation during which he was involved in testing atomic bombs and weapon components in the Pacific and at the Nevada Test Site. After “beating his sword into a plowshare,” he began his second career at Jetstream Systems Co. He designed and sold conveyance systems which utilized directional air technology. His work took place throughout Canada, the U.S. and Mexico. Despite these two enjoyable and rewarding careers his proudest years were spent in the U.S. Navy (1945-46) and (1950-54). As he liked to say, “they let me go twice.” The first tour included Boot Camp in San Diego and several Pacific crossings in USS Chilton (APA 38). The second hitch included a Korean combat tour in USS Walke (DD723) on which he lost 26 shipmates when they were attacked by a North Korean Torpedo or a floating mine. This heartbreaking action took place the day after Guy departed Walke for a new assignment at Sandia Base, New Mexico. He concluded his Navy service conducting nuclear weapons testing in the South Pacific. In his retirement years he was actively involved with USS Walke Reunions and has always been a passionate supporter of the US Military and had the utmost respect and admiration for all who fought and died to preserve our freedoms. Early in his UNM years, Guy met Dorothy Socolofsky from Van Nuys, California. They were married on Dec. 30, 1950 and became a family of five after the birth of Michael, David and Rebecca. Guy’s greatest accomplishments in life included his marriage of 60 years and being the loving father to three wonderful children. He is also survived by Dave’s wife, Julie and grandsons, Michael and Daniel Willis and their wives, Kim and Stacy. A Memorial Service will be held at the Marley House Chapel in Prescott at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, and Guy and Dotti will be interred at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe New Mexico at a later date. Guy led a full and joyful life and his favorite phrase is “paso por aqui”, “just passing through here”.

Information was provided by the family.