Obituary: Bruce Montroy
Bruce Montroy passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Bruce was born in Syracuse, New York on Aug. 2, 1944. He went home to be with Jesus on April 10, 2021.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at Chino Valley Word of Life on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 57 years, Norma; three daughters, Michele Bennett, Kerry Peterson and Dayna Critz; three sons-in-law; 11 grand-children and six great-grandchildren.
Bruce was loved by everyone who met him.
Arrangements entrusted to David’s Dessert Chapel and Funeral Home.
