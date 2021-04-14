Faith events: Spring creation seminar slated for Saturday

Following are faith-based events submitted for Faith and Values; all are limited on space availability.

Spring creation seminar slated for Saturday

The Spring Creation Science Seminar, put on by the Prescott Creation Society, will be Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Open Door Baptist Church, 8451 E. Stevens Drive, Prescott Valley.

To get to the church, drive north on Robert Road from Highway 69, turn right on Nace — entrance to the park — which turns into Stevens.

“We are very excited to have one of the best known creation speakers in the U.S., Dr. Thomas Kindell, who will be giving two talks about the age of the earth and the dating systems, with lots of time for Q&A afterward,” said David McNabb, organizer.

There will also be a Bible and science quiz with prizes for correct answers and a spotlight on a local ministry as well as a fossil display, according to a news release. All students get a free giant shortbread cookie, book and DVD.

All creation seminars are free, but there will be a free-will offering for the speaker, and there will be a lot of creation resources and the world’s best Scottish shortbread for sale.

For information, call McNabb at 928-771-1218 or email mcnabbprescott@aol.com.

Mother Earth webinar will be Sunday

“Intersection of Faith and Care for Mother Earth” is a webinar by the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance board on Sunday, April 18.

The NAZCCA will present a video, “Love letters to the Earth,” from Arizona Interfaith Power & Light, and an interview by Dr. Frances Reimer with Rev. Patty Willis from the Granite Peaks Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

The webinar will begin at 3 p.m. Registration is required at http://tiny.cc/webinar_April18.

Women’s Connection returns April 28

The Prescott Area Women’s Connection is returning with a Wednesday, April 28, luncheon — the first of monthly luncheons.

Doors open at 11:30, lunch beginning at 12:30 at the Centennial Center at Antelope Hills, 1989 Wineglass, Prescott.

A special feature will be presented by Cowgirl Country Antiques; the inspirational speaker is Mary Magill, talking on “The Seasons of a Woman’s Life.”

The inclusive cost is $23. Call Renee at 928-237-4297 or email rcgrojean@rcgrojean.com to make reservations.

‘The Classic +’ vespers program is April 24

The Prescott Seventh Day Adventist Church has announced a vespers program — “The Classic +” consisting of Virginia Scudder on bassoon; Brenda Olsen, cello; Rachel Pearson, viola; and Brenda Chamberlain on violin, plus guests.

The group will present an hour of classical music beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. Masks and social distancing are required. For more information, contact Brenda Dahle Chamberlain at 928-775-4192.