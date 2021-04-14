Church News: April 15, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday, 10:30 a.m., at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Pastor Joseph Place’s message Sunday is from 1 John 3:1-7, “Beloved, we are God’s children now.” If you enjoy a peaceful service with beautiful music please come and see us! http://www.mountainreformed.org.

All are welcome to worship at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church! Services the third Sunday of Easter, April 18 – 9 and 11 a.m. with communion at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Post Resurrection Jesus.” John 21:1-7a.

Earth Day: “The Zero-Waste Movement.” All are welcome to Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) at 11 a.m. April 18. We will explore this movement via two passionate and inspiring TED speakers. PUUF member Marlee Terry will lead the discussion about reducing waste at home. See you on Zoom: puuf.net/sunday-services.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, “Christ is Risen! Alleluia!” Register: www.slecp.org or 928-778-4499. Services live-streamed 10 a.m. via Facebook or Epistle. Masks and social distance required. Collecting “Warm for Winter” donations. Just for Coffee is back April 17-18 after services. Support needed. St. Luke’s Food Pantry pickups, Fridays 9 a.m. to noon.

Looking for a place to belong? Come on over to 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley, and check out our 10:30 a.m. in-person worship service at First Southern Baptist Church. On Sunday, April 18, Pastor Terrell’s series “Approved” continues with: “Green Card,” live-streaming at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in-person/online at 8:45 (masks required)/10:30 (masks recommended). Pastor Matt explores Daniel 12:5-13: “What Does God Say About the Future, and How Should We Now Live in Light of It?” Women’s Ministry meets Saturdays, 10 a.m. in sanctuary — join women seeking to grow in faith.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. Information: 928-778-1950.

Starting Point Church — Join us in our newly remodeled, expanded auditorium for worship, Bible teaching, and fellowship (former Pier 1 retail store in the Prescott Gateway Mall, next to Bed, Bath and Beyond). Saturday at 5 p.m.; Sunday at 10:10 a.m.; Kids’ church Sunday at 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Unity of Prescott, 928-445-1850 — Our services are currently online only: unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 18, is “Don’t Die with your gift within you.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 — “Resurrection Affirmation.” FACT: Christ is Risen! God = One who always loves perfectly. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship with Holy Communion; 11:15 a.m. Brunch; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” at the lessons; 4 p.m. Tuesday “Is Genesis History.” CDC guidelines followed.

After remembering the Holocaust and Independence Day, counting the Omer, Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, this week discusses misunderstood impurities, physical and spiritual. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Vaccinate! Safety first!

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 18. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Falling in Love with the Earth” On this day designated for the Earth, Rev. Patty Willis asks, what can we learn how to be better stewards and lovers of the Earth?

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Join our family at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. Be enlightened and encouraged with great expository preaching. Wednesday activities include youth group at 6 p.m. and adult bible study at 7. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and FirmFoundationPV.org.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, April 16, for Shabbat Services at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Please contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, Prescott Valley — Worship service, 10 a.m., disbursed seating and hand sanitizer provided. Sunday service also broadcast on Facebook. You are welcome to join us in celebrating the post-Easter time. Food pantry open to the public, Mondays 9 to 11 a.m.

Christian Science Society — In “Never Alone: How spiritual ideas work in us,” Christian Science healing practitioner Melanie Whalberg states we can feel the presence of God in tangible ways. All are welcome to this free talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at the Centennial Center, 1989 Clubhouse Drive, Prescott.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday Service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take-out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday service times: 8 a.m., Traditional/Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m., Worship Café/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m., Praise Service/Sanctuary; Lenten Service, Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Sanctuary.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturday, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.