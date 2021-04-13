OFFERS
Prescott YMCA celebrates National Volunteer Week, encourages residents to get involved

The James Family Prescott YMCA is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, and looking to add more volunteers to their organization. For more information, contact Ryan Harlow at 928-445-7221, x213 or ryan.harlow@prescottymca.org. (Courier file photo)

The James Family Prescott YMCA is celebrating National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, and looking to add more volunteers to their organization. For more information, contact Ryan Harlow at 928-445-7221, x213 or ryan.harlow@prescottymca.org. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: April 13, 2021 7:15 p.m.

The James Family Prescott YMCA is encouraging community members to use National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, to take a moment and thank the volunteers in their lives.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of our organization and this past year highlighted their importance in a way we’ve never seen. Because of our volunteers we were able to provide childcare at a 50% discount for essential workers, made over 1,000 calls to our senior members who faced social isolation, and ensure we kept members safe and healthy following our reopening,” YMCA Executive Director Damon Olsen stated in a news release. “Without our volunteers, we would not have been able to do this essential work.”

As one of the leading nonprofits and volunteer organizations in the country, nearly 600,000 people volunteer at the Y each year and here in Prescott more than 650 give back through activities such as coaching youth sports, mentoring youth, helping on special events, serving on our boards and spearheading fundraising drives.

These opportunities also help volunteers enhance their personal well-being and develop meaningful relationships — all while making an impact in communities they care about.

National Volunteer Week is a great time to get involved and give back. Here are four ways individuals can take an active role at the Y and in their community:

  • Help with Y fundraising efforts to ensure those in need can access essential programs and services to reach their full potential.

  • Get involved with a Y mentoring or tutoring program to help youth learn new skills, build confidence, and achieve their goals.

  • Coach a youth volleyball/flag football/basketball team, teach a class or ask Y staff about other ways to get involved with a program of interest.

  • Volunteer for our Whiskey Row Marathon.

  • Invite friends and neighbors to join you in contributing to a stronger community.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities at the James Family Prescott YMCA, contact Ryan Harlow at 928-445-7221, x213 or ryan.harlow@prescottymca.org.

Information provided by the James Family Prescott YMCA.

