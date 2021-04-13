Obituary Notice: Barbara Ann Knieriem
Originally Published: April 13, 2021 7:34 p.m.
Barbara Ann Knieriem, age 83, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on April 11, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
