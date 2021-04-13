OFFERS
New tool announced to locate fire restriction information
wildlandfire.az.gov is a an easy-to-use map-based resource for Arizonans

Prescott National Forest/Courtesy

Prescott National Forest/Courtesy

Originally Published: April 13, 2021 7:26 p.m.

Interagency public land management partners from Arizona and New Mexico have worked to develop a map-based tool to inform the public about fire restrictions on public lands.

According to a Prescott National Forest news release, Partner agencies, under the Southwest Coordinating Group, have worked to develop a new informational web tool went live this month.

photo

Also available on wildlandfire.az.gov is the Living with Wildfire Homeowners’ Firewise Guide for Arizona. This is a free downloadable guide that provides Arizona homeowners with an effective approach to prevent home ignition in the event of widfire. The guide is built on the Survivable Space concept. It features a series of management zones with prescribed treatments, graphic summaries for protecting a home from wildfire, and a checklist of pre-fire activities. You will also find wildfire emergency guidelines and a frequently asked questions page. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

The new web tool is designed to provide the public with fire restrictions information for public lands that is easy to find and understand, as well as linking the users to the agencies managing those public lands for more detailed information for trip planning.

Fire restrictions are implemented in an effort to help decrease human-caused fires during periods of high fire potential by restricting activities which are the most common causes of wildfires. By providing a resource with accurate and timely information, the goal is to educate and increase compliance, therefore reducing preventable human-caused fires.

Partner agencies in this effort include National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and the New Mexico Forestry Division.

Fire restrictions can be found by visiting any of the following locations:

• In Arizona, the fire restriction information web tool can be found by visiting wildlandfire.az.gov

• In New Mexico, the fire restriction information web tool can be found by visiting NMFireInfo.com

“Do your part in keeping our residents, property, and wildlands safe from unwanted, human- caused fires; know before you go,” the news release stated.

For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website at www.fs.usda.gov/prescott. Or follow the Prescott NF on Facebook (facebook.com/PrescottNF) and Twitter (twitter.com/PrescottNF).

Information provided by Prescott National Forest.

