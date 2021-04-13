New tool announced to locate fire restriction information
wildlandfire.az.gov is a an easy-to-use map-based resource for Arizonans
Interagency public land management partners from Arizona and New Mexico have worked to develop a map-based tool to inform the public about fire restrictions on public lands.
According to a Prescott National Forest news release, Partner agencies, under the Southwest Coordinating Group, have worked to develop a new informational web tool went live this month.
The new web tool is designed to provide the public with fire restrictions information for public lands that is easy to find and understand, as well as linking the users to the agencies managing those public lands for more detailed information for trip planning.
Fire restrictions are implemented in an effort to help decrease human-caused fires during periods of high fire potential by restricting activities which are the most common causes of wildfires. By providing a resource with accurate and timely information, the goal is to educate and increase compliance, therefore reducing preventable human-caused fires.
Partner agencies in this effort include National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, and the New Mexico Forestry Division.
Fire restrictions can be found by visiting any of the following locations:
• In Arizona, the fire restriction information web tool can be found by visiting wildlandfire.az.gov
• In New Mexico, the fire restriction information web tool can be found by visiting NMFireInfo.com
“Do your part in keeping our residents, property, and wildlands safe from unwanted, human- caused fires; know before you go,” the news release stated.
For information on the Prescott National Forest, check out the Prescott NF website at www.fs.usda.gov/prescott. Or follow the Prescott NF on Facebook (facebook.com/PrescottNF) and Twitter (twitter.com/PrescottNF).
Information provided by Prescott National Forest.
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Suspect pleads guilty in Pamela Pitts 1988 teen murder case
- Need2Know: Five Guys coming to Prescott Valley; Uncle’s Hawaiian Kitchen food truck to open April 14; New State Farm insurance agency opens on Robert Road
- Missing Oregon man's car found burned; may be heading to Prescott area
- Town Hall: Mother of Prescott firefighter poignantly pushes for mental health outreach to spare lives
- 10-digit local dialing requirement to become effective in Arizona
- Editorial cartoon (2): April 11, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): April 11, 2021
- Spectrum to close mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Findlay Toyota Center
- Arizona wildfire destroys 12 homes; 200 people evacuated
- Obituary: Tye James Seets
- Arizona adds its own variant to the growing list of COVID-19 mutations
- Armed fugitive killed in Prescott Valley after opening fire on YCSO deputies
- Arizona COVID-19 toll just under 17K as case rate increases
- 2 children, 2 adults airlifted to Phoenix hospitals after Highway 69 collision; Man arrested for DUI
- Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Need2Know: Jamba and Cinnabon store coming this summer; Mi Tierra Mexicana Restaurant at The Crossroads gets liquor license; Boutique Air joins Prescott Chamber
- Need2know: Get Air Trampoline Park moving into former Cost Plus World Market; Alpha Fortress Games opens in Chino Valley; The Squealing Hog food truck is open on Pecos Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 20, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: