Until the end of the pandemic, everyone in the US can get a free credit report
According to the FTC, information in your credit report affects your credit score. That’s important because businesses — like insurance and phone companies — use your credit score to decide whether to give you a policy or service, and what rate to offer. And potential employers and landlords also might check your credit. So you want to know that the information on your report is accurate. And if it’s wrong, you want to make sure someone didn’t steal your identity.
To order your free credit report, go to AnnualCreditReport.com or call 877-322-8228. Until the end of the pandemic, everyone in the U.S. can get a free credit report each week from all three national credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion).
Read the reports carefully. If it looks like someone else is using your credit, go to IdentityTheft.gov to report it and get a recovery plan.
Learn more at www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/understanding-your-credit
Information provided by Federal Trade Commission.
